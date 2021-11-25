Zoë Kravitz On Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' Transformation: 'It Was Out Of This World'

The first glimpse of Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Black Adam’ that was unveiled at the DC FanDome 2021 event last month left millions of DC fans floored, but it was Robert Pattinson’s never-seen-before avatar in Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ that stole all the thunder. Apart from dropping a new trailer, the makers also gave everyone a glimpse of Catwoman going head-to-head with the Batman. While fans seemed pretty excited with fight scenes, actress Zoë Kravitz, who essays the character of Selina Kyle aka Catwoman, recently revealed that she did watch ‘a little’ of Reeves’ movie which is currently in the post-production stage. And just couldn’t stop herself from praising co-star Pattinson’s transformation in the movie.

SEE ALSO: Dark Knight Director Christopher Nolan Voices His Confidence in Matt Reeves’ The Batman Starring Robert Pattinson

In a recent conversation with Variety, Kravitz showered her co-star Pattinson with praise and said, “Rob is perfect for this role. He was incredible. His transformation was out of this world.” She even talked about director Reeves’ fascination with the characters while revealing that the filmmaker has finally taken a break from the project. “I hope the fans love it because we put a lot of work into this,” she concluded on a good note, expressing her excitement about the project.

Pattinson, who is known for essaying the character of Edward Cullen in the Twilight movie series has improved with each outing. And with brilliant performances in blockbuster movies like ‘Good Time’, ‘The Lighthouse’, ‘Tenet’ and others, the 35-year-old English actor has established himself as one of the most versatile actors in the entertainment industry.

While fans are eagerly waiting to catch Pattinson in action, the makers have finally decided to release the movie in cinema halls on March 4, 2022. Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ will introduce the audience to a young Caped Crusader and how he fought all the crimes in Gotham City in his early years. Apart from Pattinson and Kravitz, the movie also features an ensemble star cast comprising of Andy Serkis, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, Peter Sarsgaard and Colin Farrell.

SEE ALSO: Kristen Stewart As The Joker In A Batman Movie? Here’s What The Actress Thinks

Cover Image: Shutterstock

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Zoë Kravitz On Robert Pattinson's 'The Batman' Transformation: 'It Was Out Of This World'