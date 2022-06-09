Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan LIVE: Cricket score and updates from ICC Cricket World Cup Super League

(AFP via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage of Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan from the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League today.

The ICC Test Championship sees nine teams compete across a two-year cycle of matches before a two-team final decides the winner. The inaugural competition was won by New Zealand after a thrilling victory over India in June 2021.

The 50-over World Cup is far older and has been competed for since back in 1975. Australia are the record winners having run out victorious on five occasions (1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015). England took the 2019 crown after a dramatic Ben Stokes-inspired super-over win over New Zealand at Lord’s.

The shortest form of the game sees teams compete in Twenty20. The newest format has been an instant global hit with a number of hugely-lucrative competitions massively popular all over the world. Australia are reigning world champions having taken victory in the 2021 tournament.

Follow all the latest live coverage of today’s match in the live blog below:

Show latest update 1654779853 Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Tanaka Chivanga to Mohammad Nabi. Short, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to deep backward square leg for 1 run, fielded by Kaia. 9 June 2022 14:04 1654779792 Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Tanaka Chivanga to Mohammad Nabi. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run. 9 June 2022 14:03 1654779735 Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Sikandar Raza to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Off break length ball, to leg on the front foot defending, to silly mid on for no runs, fielded by Kaia. 9 June 2022 14:02 1654779734 Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Sikandar Raza to Mohammad Nabi. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to long on for 1 run, fielded by Muzarabani. 9 June 2022 14:02 1654779674 Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Sikandar Raza to Mohammad Nabi. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot working, to short mid wicket for no runs. 9 June 2022 14:01 1654779673 Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Sikandar Raza to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Off break length ball, outside off stump on the back foot driving, to deep cover for 1 run, fielded by Shumba. 9 June 2022 14:01 1654779553 Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Tanaka Chivanga to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Length ball, outside off stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Chakabva. 9 June 2022 13:59 1654779552 Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Tanaka Chivanga to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Back of a length, to leg on the back foot dropped, to point for no runs, fielded by Madhevere. 9 June 2022 13:59 1654779492 Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Tanaka Chivanga to Mohammad Nabi. Back of a length, outside off stump on the back foot pulling, to fine leg for 1 run, fielded by Kaia. 9 June 2022 13:58 1654779433 Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Tanaka Chivanga to Hashmatullah Shahidi. Back of a length, middle stump no foot movement shoulders arms, Left for no runs, fielded by Chakabva. 9 June 2022 13:57

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan LIVE: Cricket score and updates from ICC Cricket World Cup Super League