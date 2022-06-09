Zero economic benefit from Brexit crowns on pint glasses, government admits

The government expects zero economic benefit from the reintroduction of crown symbols on pint glasses, ministers have admitted.

With food and energy prices soaring the government used the jubilee bank holiday to re-announce that crown marks could make a comeback to pub glassware.

But asked about the benefits business minister Paul Scully said the government did not “anticipate any impact on GDP” from the jubilee measure.

Until 2006 a crown symbol was displayed on beer glasses to indicate that it contained an accurate one pint. New EU rules from that date however meant the crown symbol was no longer required, with a European ‘CE’ mark instead needed.

Manufacturers could still put a crown symbol on glasses if they wished, but few bothered as the mark no longer had a legal meaning and there was apparently little demand to retain it.

In the intervening years some newspapers have run stories about the disappearance of the symbol and claimed that drinkers want it back.

The government claims that the crown symbol is “fondly remembered by many people as a symbol that they associate with traditional pint measures”.

In response it released guidance last week on how manufacturers can “apply a crown symbol to beer glasses as a decorative mark on a voluntary basis”.

While this has always been the case, even while Britain was a member of the EU, ministers are desperate to demonstrate Brexit benefits and the guidance has been widely framed as a legal policy change – even though it is not.

But asked about the tangible benefits of the policy, business minister Mr Scully said: “The Government wants to provide businesses with the option to use the crown stamp symbol so that it can appear on pint glasses once again.

“The use of the crown stamp symbol on pint glasses will be voluntary. Businesses will have freedom to choose whether or not to apply the symbol to pint glasses, alongside the legally required UKCA and M markings.

“No additional conformity assessment processes will be required and we do not anticipate any impact on GDP.

Liberal Democrats Business Spokesperson Sarah Olney blasted the government’s approach and said it was focused on the wrong things.

“This is a Government with its priorities completely backwards,” she told The Independent.

“Businesses across the country are struggling to cope with the cost of living crisis, they need real targeted support to stay afloat, not a different symbol on a glass.

“Sadly, this is exactly what we’ve come to expect from this incompetent Government, a gesture that provides no help or economic benefit whatsoever.”

