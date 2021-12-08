Zenit vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight

Chelsea look to bounce back from defeat at West Ham in a return to Champions League action in Russia this evening.

The Blues appear primed to finish top of Group H as they defend their European crown after glory over Man City in Porto last season.

They will finish first ahead of Juventus, who they thrashed last time out, provided they match the Italians’ result at home to Malmo.

And Thomas Tuchel will hope to inspire a sharper performance in the final third after struggling to break through the Hammers in the closing stages at the London Stadium.

Here’s everything you need to know about the fixture at the Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg:

When is it?

The game will kick-off at 5:45pm on Wednesday, 8 December at the Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg.

How can I watch?

The match will be available to watch on BT Sport 3, coverage starts at 5:15pm. Subscribers can stream the match via the BT Sport app.

Team news

Zenit will be without centre-back Dmitri Chistyakov who serves a suspension following his red card against Malmo.

Wilmar Barrios may slot in alongside Dejan Lovren and Yaroslav Rakitskiy. Zenit are also without goalkeeper Stanislav Kritsyuk following knee surgery, so Mikhail Kerzhakov will step in once more.

Malcom, Claudinho and Artem Dzyuba provide the danger in the final third, with Iranian star Sardar Azmoun set to offer a threat off the bench.

Tuchel continues to endure an injury crisis and is set to be without Ben Chilwell (ACL), Jorginho (back), Trevor Chalobah (hamstring), N’Golo Kante (knee) and Mateo Kovacic (Covid).

Kai Havertz (ankle) and Marcos Alonso (back) are doubts, which means Tuchel will need to be creative and could use Saul Niguez or Reece James at left wing-back. Should he opt for the latter, then Cesar Azpilicueta, another option for the left-hand side, would fill in on the right.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek will continue to benefit from the Blues’ injury crisis, and Romelu Lukaku may finally earn a start after being eased back in from injury.

Predicted line-ups

Zenit Saint Petersburg predicted starting line-up: Kerzhakov; Barrios, Lovren, Rakitskyi; Karavaev, Kuzyaev, Wendel, Santos; Malcom, Dzyuba, Claudinho

Chelsea predicted starting line-up: Mendy; Christensen, Silva, Rudiger; Azpilicueta, Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, James; Mount, Ziyech; Lukaku

Odds

Zenit Saint Petersburg: 21/4

Draw: 16/5

Chelsea: 1/2

Prediction

Zenit have already wrapped up third and a route into the Europa League, so Chelsea have the more motivation here and a team looking to prove their worth after their recent setback, which, alongside several players eager to work their way back into form or nail down a role moving forward, should translate to an away win. 0-2.

Source Link Zenit vs Chelsea live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV tonight