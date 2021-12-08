Zenit vs Chelsea LIVE: Champions League team news, line-ups and more tonight

(AFP via Getty Images)

Chelsea will wrap up their Champions League group campaign with a trip to Russia and an away game with Zenit on Wednesday night, still needing a result to confirm their status as group winners. The Blues have to match in St. Petersburg the result which Juventus earn at home to Malmo to ensure they stay top and ahead of the Italian side on head-to-head, thereby giving Thomas Tuchel’s side seeded status in the last 16.

At Stamford Bridge earlier in the season, a second-half Romelu Lukaku goal earned a 1-0 win for the Premier League outfit; they had recently been on a tremendous run of 10 wins from 12 matches, but defeat to West Ham at the weekend means it’s also only one win from the last three in all competitions. Tuchel will be looking to get back to winning ways and says his team can do so without N’Golo Kante: “He is the Superman, he is the guy who makes the difference, the guy everybody in the whole world wants to have in their midfield,” the manager said. “And we miss him, for a long time. Can we produce results and top performances without N’Golo? Yeah we can, and we’ve proved it already.”

Zenit are already guaranteed to finish third in Group H regardless of tonight’s result. Follow Zenit vs Chelsea updates below:

Show latest update 1638981151 Zenit vs Chelsea: Line-ups Zenit XI: M. Kerzhakov, Douglas Santos, Barrios, Lovren, Azmoun, Wendel, Malcom, Claudinho, Kuzyaev, Karavaev, Rakitskyy Chelsea XI: Arrizabalaga, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Sarr, James, Saul Niguez, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Mount, Lukaku, Werner Michael Jones 8 December 2021 16:32 1638980909 Zenit St Petersburg vs Chelsea: Tuchel on Chelsea’s form For their high standards Chelsea have seemingly entered a little dip in form. Their last three games have seen them draw with Manchester United, struggle against Watford yet ultimately win, and then lose to West Ham at the weekend. Thomas Tuchel was asked whether he was worried about this potential drop in form and he says he has the ambition to turn things around: Maybe it seems to you like this but it actually does not [feel like that]. We dropped some points against Manchester United and we found a solution to win at Watford and it was a freak shot at West Ham. “We’ve had this before, we have lost and we don’t like it. I feel it personally. I have a certain anger and ambition to try to turn things around.” Michael Jones 8 December 2021 16:28 1638980509 Zenit St Petersburg vs Chelsea: Recent results Chelsea have won four of their five Champions League group matches including a 4-0 demolition over Juventus on Matchday Five at Stamford Bridge. They should finish top of Group H with a victory over Zenit St Petersburg tonight – unless Juventus rack up a cricket score against Malmo – but they come into the game on the back of a bruising 3-2 loss to West Ham in the Premier League. Thomas Tuchel spoke after that defeat about a welling up of anger that he feels when the Blues don’t win and he’ll be wanting to get Chelsea back to winning ways tonight. Michael Jones 8 December 2021 16:21 1638980194 Zenit St Petersburg vs Chelsea: Early team news Chelsea take on Zenit St Petersburg this evening and need to match Juventus’ result against Malmo if they want to finish at the top of Group H. Thomas Tuchel will have to decide whether to rest key players or play a strong line-up in order to try and win the group. Chelsea are without N’Golo Kante who is sidelined and Mateo Kovacic who is isolating following a positive Covid test. Jorginho has not travelled with the squad and will be rested. With qualification for the last-16 already secure Kepa Arrizabalaga may start in goal for the Blues with Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner in contention to start. Kai Havertz took a knock in the match against West Ham but has been training with the squad and could also feature. Michael Jones 8 December 2021 16:16 1638976063 Ahead of the match, Zenit boss Sergei Semak has been praising the cohesive nature of Thomas Tuchel’s “well-oiled” Chelsea system. Chelsea will travel to face Zenit in St Petersburg on Wednesday, where the Blues can seal top spot in Champions League Group H. “You’re talking about individual players but I would like to point out the importance of the system in general, they are like a German machine, well-oiled,” he said. “Every person on the pitch knows what to do and how to do it. “So I would like to refrain from talking about individual qualities, and concentrate more on Chelsea as a team.” Karl Matchett 8 December 2021 15:07

