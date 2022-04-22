Zendaya reveals she plans to skip Met Gala for third year in a row

Zendaya has revealed that she will be skipping the Met Gala for the third year in a row.

The Euphoria actor said she will be missing the annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York due to work commitments.

She said: “I will be working. Your girl’s gotta work and make some movies.”

She added that she wishes everyone attending the best, and in reference to her upcoming movie Challengers which follows a group of competing tennis players, Zendaya said: “I will be playing tennis.”

The last time Zendaya attended the Met Gala – which is set to take place on 2 May – was in 2019 when she wore a light-up Cinderella style dress designed by Tommy Hilfiger, accompanied by stylist Law Roach dressed as her fairy godmother.

Zendaya and her stylist and friend, Law Roach, last attended dressed as Cinderella and her Fairy Godmother (AFP via Getty Images)

In previous years, she has stunned fans in a metallic Joan of Arc inspired gown and a tropical-printed dress, both by Dolce and Gabbana.

The actor’s fans have expressed their sadness and disappointment at her lack of attendance on Twitter.

“Not being able to see Zendaya completely EAT the Met Gala theme this year is so upsetting,” wrote Twitter user Lauren.

“No Zendaya at the Met Gala 2 years in a row?! What has the world come to?” said user Imaan.

“Challengers better get Zendaya that Oscar she deserves if she’s missing out on the Met Gala AGAIN,” said Diya.

The Dune star assured her fans that this isn’t the end of her Met Gala appearances. “I’ll be back eventually,” she teased.

