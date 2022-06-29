Zendaya praises all of her fans for being ‘respectful’ of her ‘boundaries’

Zendaya has opened up about her relationship with her fans and praised them for being very “respectful” of her privacy.

The 25-year-old actor discussed her devoted fans during a recent interview with Vogue Italia, where she appears on the cover of the magazine’s July issue.

Zendaya shared that she loves her fan base, as they’ve seen her “evolve” throughout her career and even “grown” with her. Longtime fans of the star will recall that she first began acting as a child when she starred in Disney Channel’s Shake It Up from 2010 to 2013.

“Many of them have grown with me and have watched me evolve in different parts of my life and career and with that, many of us being around the same age, have similar outlooks on life, similar thoughts or even just hopes and wishes for the future, whether it be for my career or the world,” the singer explained.

She also acknowledged how understanding her fans were, even the “hardcore” ones, about the “boundaries” that she has placed in order to keep her private life out of the spotlight.

“They’re really understanding that I’m human, even the hardcore ones and they want me to be happy and I genuinely feel that from them,” the Dune star continued. “They’re really respectful of my boundaries and the things that I choose to keep a little bit more private and keep for myself.”

Zendaya also noted that because she’s the star of the hit HBO series Euphoria, she tends to get noticed by the tabloids and fans more frequently. As a result, she hasn’t been able to live “a normal life” as easily as she used to.

“Recently I’ve had more of a change happening in regards to reactions when I meet people or how people interact with me on a daily basis, because for so long I’ve been able to maintain a little bit of anonymity in a way where I could go off and do things and still live a pretty normal life,” she explained.

The Spider-Man: Far from Home star expressed that while her successes have come with “new sets of challenges and pressures,” she’s been able to “grow” from and has been “grateful” for all of her experiences.

“I’ve been doing this for a long time, and I started when I was quite young,” she continued. “So thankfully I’ve had a little bit of time to ease and grow my experience in a way that wasn’t just completely an overnight change.”

“I’m always adjusting to it and trying to be grateful for it all in the end, because it means that people are clearly resonating with the work that I’m doing, and that means a lot to me,” she added.

The interview comes after Zendaya had to respond to false rumours that she was pregnant. Earlier this month, the actor trended on Twitter and had to shutdown theories that she was expecting a child with her boyfriend, Tom Holland.

“See no, this is why I stay off Twitter…,” she wrote on her Instagram story at the time. “Just making stuff up for no reason..weekly”.

Zendaya and Holland have also previously opened up about the lack of privacy in their relationship as Page Six snapped a photo of them kissing in a car in July 2021. According to the Uncharted star, he and his girlfriend felt “robbed of [their] privacy” when the photo leaked.

“One of the downsides of our fame is that privacy isn’t really in our control anymore, and a moment that you think is between two people that love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with the entire world,” he told GQ in November 2021.

“I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway,” he added. “We sort of felt robbed of our privacy.”

