Zendaya Opens Up About Her Role In 'Dune: Part 2', Says It Will Be More Significant

With Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel, ‘Dune’ starring Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson and others, leaving a lasting impression on the audience, the makers look quite motivated to roll the sequel soon. And with reports of the sci-fi flick re-releasing in cinema halls once again next month, after being pulled down from HBO Max due to Warner Media’s controversial day-and-date release plan, all eyes are now set on the sequel which was announced just days after the movie’s release. While the project managed to garner a decent number at the box office, given the restrictions due to the pandemic, Villeneuve’s interpretation of ‘Dune’ instantly struck a chord with the audience.

SEE ALSO: Timothée Chalamet’s ‘Dune’ Is No Longer Available On HBO Max, And Fans Are Already Missing It

While Chalamet led the pack with a powerful performance in the first part, he is expected to pick up from where he left, but this time he will be joined by Zendaya, who suggested having a more significant role in the sequel. In a recent interview with Deadline, the 25-year-old actress said, “I want to grow with the characters I play, and with the people that I get to learn from. Anybody who has read the books knows there’s so much more to explore and deal with.”

Despite being an integral part of the plot, Zendaya’s character appeared had little screen time in the first part, featuring mostly in the futuristic visions of Chalamet’s character. While the filming of ‘Dune’ took nearly five months to complete, Zendaya wrapped her part in just five days. Talking about it, she shared, “What was cool for me having not been around for much of the first shoot was getting to see the movie from a completely fresh perspective, because I hadn’t seen the sets and the scenes for most of the movie. And watching it felt like just the beginning of this story.”

“She is Chani, and it’s incredible to witness. From the get-go, she was that character, and it was inspiring to see,” Chalamet, who plays the main protagonist in ‘Dune’ said, in the same interview. And with many fresh faces assumed to join the cast of the sequel, the plot of the movie is expected to revolve around Zendaya’s and Chalamet’s characters. While the sequel is expected to go on-floors next year, makers have already announced that ‘Dune: Part 2’ will be releasing on October 20, 2023.

Meanwhile, Zendaya will soon be seen in Marvel’s upcoming movie, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ with Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch and others. The Jon Watts directorial is all set to release in cinema halls on December 17, 2021.

SEE ALSO: The Ending Of ‘Dune’ Explained, And What To Expect From Part Two

Cover Image: Instagram

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : Zendaya Opens Up About Her Role In 'Dune: Part 2', Says It Will Be More Significant