Zendaya did her own makeup for the Oscars red carpet

Zendaya has revealed that she did her own makeup to complete her glamorous look on the red carpet at the 94th annual Academy Awards.

The Euphoria star, who has been labelled a fashion icon, made her appearance wearing a cropped button-down blouse and a custom sequin skirt by Valentino Haute Couture, accessorised with stacks of diamond bracelets and a diamond necklace from Bulgari.

But it appears that Zendaya’s talent also covers her makeup skills, as she revealed on Instagram that she sometimes creates her own makeup looks for events.

The 25-year-old model and actor posted a picture of herself on the red carpet on her Instagram Stories and wrote: “Every now and then I do my own beat.”

Zendaya, who is a brand ambassador for Lancôme, created a dewy look for her Oscars red carpet moment, with a glossy nude lip and silver eyeshadow to match her floor-length skirt.

Zendaya attends the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland (Getty Images)

However, her updo was the result of a collaboration with hairstylist Antoinette Hill, who told PEOPLE Magazine that they chose a “soft up-sweep” because it was “very glamorous and Hollywood-esque”.

She added: “It also accentuates Zendaya’s beautiful features.”

For the Vanity Fair Oscars after party, the Spider-Man star changed her look completely and donned a sharp double-breasted suit by Sportmax, featuring a jacket with a cinched-in waist and flared trousers.

Zendaya attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts (Getty Images)

In a further Instagram post, Zendaya said she “switched up the eye” so that her makeup reflected the darker tones of her second outfit, wearing a dramatic smoky eye instead.

Zendaya, who became the youngest person to win the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s (CDFA) Fashion Icon Award last year at age 25, was named on The Independent’s best-dressed list for the 2022 Oscars.

The list included other celebrities such as Billie Eilish, Zoe Kravitz, Jessica Chastain and Jada Pinkett Smith.

Fans of the Emmy Award-winning actor flooded her Instagram posts with comments praising her Oscars looks, leaving trails of fire emojis for both outfits.

