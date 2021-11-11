Zendaya and Anya Taylor-Joy join A-list crowd at CFDA Fashion Awards

The fashion crowd flexed their sartorial muscles on Wednesday evening for the annual Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) Awards in New York City.

Zendaya, Anya Taylor-Joy and Emily Blunt were among the A-list attendees, while the likes of Ciara, Drew Barrymore, and Anna Wintour joined them at the awards, which looks to celebrate the best and brightest American designers.

For the event, Dune star Zendaya, who won the evening’s Fashion Icon Award, wore a scarlet two-piece by Vera Wang that comprised a strapless bandeau and a full-length skirt that featured a bubble shape around her hips.

The actor, who was accompanied by Wang on the red carpet, accessorised the look with diamond jewellery and red nail polish.

Taylor-Joy, who spent the weekend fulfilling her maid of honour duties at Ivy Getty’s wedding, was awarded the face of the year award.

She wore a vibrant purple frock by Oscar de la Renta that featured a tailored bodice with a plunging neckline and a belt at the waist.

The dress also featured a peplum skirt and long sleeves. Taylor-Joy accessorised the dress with sheer black tights, purple satin stilettos and leopard print gloves.

She also wore a leopard print pill box hat with netting over her face.

Blunt opted for a bright orange trouser suit designed by Christopher John Rogers, who won American womenswear designer of the year on the night, that she wore with chunky silver jewellery and matching stilettos.

Meanwhile, Barrymore arrived in a voluminous pastel yellow tulle gown designed by Christian Siriano.

Other winners on the evening included Telfar Clemens for Telfar, who took home the award for American accessories designer of the year, and Patagonia, which won the environmental sustainability award.

Elsewhere, Demna Gvasalia for Balenciaga won the award for international women’s designer of the year and the Model Alliance took home the gong for positive social influence.

