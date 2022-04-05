Zelesnky describes atrocities committed by Russians in Bucha at UN Security Council

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky described the atrocities committed by the Russian military in Bucha as he addressed the UN Security Council on Tuesday (5 April).

In his speech Zelensky said the Russian military searched for and killed anyone who served Ukraine and compared them to the terrorist group Daesh.

"Some of them were shot on the streets, others thrown into wells… They cut off limbs, cut their throats, women were raped and killed in front of their children… this is no different from other terrorists such as Daesh," Zelensky said.