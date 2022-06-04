Zelensky optimistic of victory in address on 100th day of war

President Volodymyr Zelensky has said Ukraine will be victorious over Russia in a video address on the 100th day of the war.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said that the Russian invasion will continue until “all goals are achieved.”

Though Russia has dropped their goal of “denazifying” Ukraine, their campaign to “demilitarise” the nation continues.

“There are three words we have been fighting for for a hundred days…peace, victory, Ukraine,” president Zelensky said.

