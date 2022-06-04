Zelensky optimistic of victory in address on 100th day of war

Posted on June 4, 2022

President Volodymyr Zelensky has said Ukraine will be victorious over Russia in a video address on the 100th day of the war.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said that the Russian invasion will continue until “all goals are achieved.”

Though Russia has dropped their goal of “denazifying” Ukraine, their campaign to “demilitarise” the nation continues.

“There are three words we have been fighting for for a hundred days…peace, victory, Ukraine,” president Zelensky said.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Zelensky optimistic of victory in address on 100th day of war