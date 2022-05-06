Zelensky launches online platform to raise money for Ukraine

Posted on May 6, 2022 0

Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky had launched an online platform to raise money for his nation as the Russian invasion continues.

“Only together we have the potential to stop the war that Russia has started and to rebuild what Russia has destroyed,” Zelensky said.

A study by the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE) suggested that the Russian invasion is causing damage to Ukraine’s infrastructure at a cost of around £3.6 billion a week.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
Source Link Zelensky launches online platform to raise money for Ukraine