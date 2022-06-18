Zelensky hands out awards to troops on Ukraine frontline

President Zelensky has been visiting troops Mykolaiv region of Ukraine to issue them with medals and certificates of merit for their services.

Despite the ongoing war, he took time to interact with the soldiers, as well as take pictures with them. One even gifted Zelensky a cap.

“I thank each and every one of you, for what you do protecting our country, each of us, our families,” he told those involved.

The city of Mykolaiv was hit by an airstrike which killed two people just yesterday (17 June).

