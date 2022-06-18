Zelensky hands out awards to troops on Ukraine frontline

Posted on June 18, 2022 0

President Zelensky has been visiting troops Mykolaiv region of Ukraine to issue them with medals and certificates of merit for their services.

Despite the ongoing war, he took time to interact with the soldiers, as well as take pictures with them. One even gifted Zelensky a cap.

“I thank each and every one of you, for what you do protecting our country, each of us, our families,” he told those involved.

The city of Mykolaiv was hit by an airstrike which killed two people just yesterday (17 June).

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Douglas Mateo

Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.
View all posts

Source Link Zelensky hands out awards to troops on Ukraine frontline