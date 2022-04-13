Zelensky claims Russia used phosphorus bombs during Ukraine invasion

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of using banned phosphorous bombs against civilians in Ukraine during a speech to the Estonian parliament.

Just days ago, the British defence intelligence assessment had confirmed that white phosphorus (WP) munitions had already been used by Russia in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine.

They fear the same weapons could be used in the bombardment of the besieged Ukrainian port Mariupol.

