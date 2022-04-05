Zelensky calls Russian troops ‘murderers and rapists’ as he denounces Bucha ‘war crimes’

Volodymyr Zelensky denounced Russia’s “war crimes” in an address to the nation on Monday evening, calling invading troops “murderers” and “rapists”.

The Ukrainian President was speaking following reports of atrocities allegedly committed by Russian forces in Bucha, near Kyiv.

“Hundreds of people killed, tortured. Executed civilians, bodies on the streets,” Mr Zelensky said.

“Concentrated evil has visited our land. Murderers, torturers, rapists and looters who call themselves an army… it is time to do everything so that the war crimes of the Russian military become the last.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.