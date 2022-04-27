Zelensky accuses Russia of trying to destabilise Moldova following explosion reports

Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday accused Russia of trying to destabilise the separatist region of Trans-Dniester in neighbouring Moldova, following reports of explosions.

The president of Ukraine also suggested that Vladimir Putin‘s troops stationed in the occupied territories are “in constant combat readiness waiting for an order”.

“We clearly understand that this is one of the Russian steps,” Mr Zelensky said.

“The reason is clear, to destabilise the situation in the region, to threaten Moldova by showing that if Moldova supports Ukraine, then there will be these steps or those steps.”

