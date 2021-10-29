Zayn Malik was charged over alleged incident with Yolanda Hadid, reports say

Zayn Malik was reportedly charged with harassing Yolanda Hadid – the grandmother of his child – after an incident on 29 September.

According toTMZ, court documents show the solo artist and former One Direction star pleaded no contest after allegedly calling Hadid a “f******* Dutch s**t” and pushing her into a dresser at the Pennsylvania home he shared with Hadid’s daughter, Gigi.

Malik and Gigi Hadid share a one-year-old daughter, Khai.

Unconfirmed reports claim that Yolanda let herself into the couple’s home while Gigi, a model, was working in Paris.

This reportedly resulted in an argument that escalated into the alleged incident.

Malik denied striking Yolanda Hadid.

“I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private,” he told TMZ yesterday (28 October).

“As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in,” Malik said in a statement issued earlier today (Friday 29 October). “A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart.

“In an effort to protect that space for her, I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

He continued: “This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is a divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press.

“I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.”

“Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai. She asks for privacy during this time,” Gigi’s representative said, after reports of the altercation between her mother and Malik emerged.

Yolanda Hadid is yet to comment.

