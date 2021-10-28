Zayn Malik ‘adamantly’ denies claim he ‘struck’ Gigi Hadid’s mother Yolanda Hadid and releases statement

Zayn Malik has denied a claim that he “struck” Yolanda Hadid, the mother of his partner Gigi Hadid.

The claim emerged on TMZ on Thursday (28 October). The outlet, citing “sources with direct knowledge”, wrote that Yolanda Hadid had allegedly claimed that Malik had “struck her last week”.

When pressed about the claims in person by the outlet, Yolanda Hadid stayed silent and didn’t offer any comment.

Malik, who has a one-year-old daughter named Khai with Gigi Hadid, told TMZ: “I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private.”

The Independent has contacted Yolanda Hadid’s representative for comment.

After the claims were published, Malik released a statement on social media, writing: “As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart.

“In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

He added: “This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is a divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press.

“I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.”

