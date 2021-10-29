Zayn Malik accused of calling Yolanda Hadid a ‘Dutch s***’ during altercation

Zayn Malik allegedly called Yolanda Hadid a “f****** Dutch s***” during an altercation in September.

According to citation documents reviewed by The Independent, Malik also allegedly told Yolanda Hadid – the mother of model Gigi Hadid, with whom Malik has a one-year-old daughter – to “stay away from [his daughter]”.

Malik allegedly used the words “the f****** sperm that came out of my f****** c***” during the exchange with Yolanda Hadid, the documents state.

According to the records, Malik also told Gigi Hadid (identified in the charging documents by her legal name Jelena Hadid): “Strap on some f****** balls and defend your partner against your f****** mother in my house.”

Malik also allegedly told a man named John McMahon (believed to have been a security guard according to a report by TMZ): “Get the f*** out of my f****** house copper” while “attempting to physically engage in a fight” with McMahon and “continually cursing at him”.

Malik was charged with four counts of harassment as a result of the alleged incident in Pennsylvania. He pleaded no contest to four counts of harassment on Wednesday (27 October), a spokesperson for the district attorney’s office told The Independent. When a defendant pleads no contest in the US, it means they do not admit guilt but accept the punishment.

According to the documents, Malik has been required to spend 90 days on probation for each count, amounting to a total of 360 days. He must complete an anger management class and be screened for – and if approved, complete – a domestic violence supervision programme.

He mustn’t have any contact with Yolanda Hadid or McMahon.

In the absence of violations, and if all conditions are satisfied, authorities will end his probation within six months.

Malik on Thursday (28 October) told TMZ: “I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private.”

Malik also released a statement on social media, writing: “As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe and private space for my daughter to grow up in. A place where private family matters aren’t thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart.

“In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed to not contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner’s who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago.”

He added: “This was and still should be a private matter but it seems for now there is a divisiveness and despite my efforts to restore us to a peaceful family environment that will allow for me to co-parent my daughter in a manner in which she deserves, this has been ‘leaked’ to the press.

“I am hopeful though for healing for all involved with the harsh words shared and more importantly I remain vigilant to protect Khai and give her the privacy she deserves.”

