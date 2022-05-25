Zara’s TikTok viral satin slip now comes in white – and it’s the perfect high street bridal dress

From Charlotte Tilbury blushers to sequin crop tops, when a trend sweeps across TikTok, we pay attention – and more often than not, the product soon sells out. Case in point, Zara’s pink satin dress that went viral on the platform earlier this year.

The satin number was a runaway success when the much-loved high street label dropped its summer line in March, selling out in all sizes within just a few weeks. The #ZaraPinkDress hashtag has so far garnered more than 8.3 million views on TikTok and the dress is already reselling on eBay for up to £100.

The Nineties-style pink slip ticked all the right boxes for the perfect summer dress – the throw-on-and-go style is both minimalist and effortless, while the satin finish gives it a touch of glamour.

Owing to its success, the sell-out piece returned in two new colours last month that were perfect for those wanting to embrace dopamine dressing for SS22. The shimmery lilac and emerald green were praised on TikTok for their flattering fit and finish. Of course, they’re both now nearly sold out in all sizes.

Now, the dress is back in a brand-new satin white and it’s ideal for those wishing to opt for a low-key high street bridal dress this wedding season. Costing £45.99, the satin slip is complete with a midi hemline, on-trend cut-out back detailing and spaghetti straps.

If you missed out on the previous versions and want an occasion staple in the white, here’s how to shop the satin slip – plus similar styles, as we predict another sell-out.

Zara satin dress, white: £45.99, Zara.com

With its simple slip design, the success of Zara’s satin dress is all in the details. The cut-out back and slit at the back of the hem adds interest, while the adjustable spaghetti straps, round neckline and bust seaming bode well for a flattering fit. From holidays to alfresco dinners, the slip looks versatile enough for any summer occasion. And, if you’re after a subtle yet stylish high street bridal option, the shoe certainly fits. Available in sizes XS-XXL, for under £50, you really can’t go wrong.

Following the sell-out success of Zara’s pink, lilac and green viral slips, we’re predicting much of the same for the brand’s newest dress. As such, here are the alternative satin styles we’re currently shopping.

Omnes Marianne midi dress in cream: £59, Omnes.com

Sustainable and affordable label Omnes is a go-to for effortless and cool satin dresses. One of the brand’s best-selling dress styles, this Marianne midi comes in a sleek cream finish, complete with a V-neck, while its bias body-skimming cut nods to the Nineties. Similar to Zara’s satin slip, Omnes’ dress features a cut-out back with added tie detailing.

& Other Stories strappy satin midi dress: £85, Stories.com

(& Other Stories )

We love the fitted cut of this & Other Stories satin-finish dress. The cowl neck adds that Nineties touch while the cross straps and open back add interest to the back. The asymmetrical cut of the hem and side slit feel very on trend, making it an ideal choice for summertime soirees.

Blume Bridal satin slip dress in white: £40, Asos.com

A similarly minimalist bridal option, this white satin slip from Asos is simple in its design but maximum in its impact. Boasting a sleek maxi hem, deep V-neck and wide straps, the flattering silhouette gets the seal of approval from us.

Ghost London Hollywood Bella satin-crepe maxi slip dress: £245, Theoutnet.com

(The Outnet )

Ghost London’s crepe-satin slip dress is ideal for those wanting a luxe look – whether at their wedding or for summer occasions. The maxi length is awarded extra detailing with the pleated fishtail hem, while the spaghetti straps and subtle V-neck are reminiscent of Zara’s viral dress. The best news? The designer piece is reduced by 35 per cent right now.

