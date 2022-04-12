Zara’s TikTok viral satin dress is back in two new spring colours

From Charlotte Tilbury blushers to sequin crop tops, when a trend sweeps across TikTok, we pay attention – and more often than not, the product soon sells out. Case in point, Zara’s pink satin dress that went viral on the platform last month.

The satin number was a runaway success when the much-loved high street label dropped its summer line in March, selling out in all sizes within just a few weeks. The #ZaraPinkDress hashtag has so far garnered more than 6 million views on TikTok and the dress is already reselling on Ebay for up to £100.

The Nineties-style pink slip ticked all the right boxes for the perfect summer dress; the throw-on-and-go style is both minimalist and effortless, while the satin finish gives it a touch of glamour.

And now, the sell-out piece is back in two new colours that are perfect for those wanting to embrace dopamine dressing for SS22.

Returning in a shimmery lilac and emerald green, the former is already gaining traction on TikTok with shoppers praising its flattering fit and finish.

Costing £45.99, the satin slip is complete with a midi hemline, on-trend cut-out back detailing, and spaghetti straps.

If you missed out on the pink version and what a summer staple in the form of the green or lilac, here’s how to shop the satin slip – plus similar styles, as we predict another sell-out.

Read more:

Zara satin dress, lilac: £45.99, Zara.com

With its simple slip design, the success of Zara’s satin dress is all in the details. The cut-out back and slit at the back of the hem adds interest, while the adjustable spaghetti straps, round neckline and bust seaming bode well for a flattering fit. From holidays to weddings or alfresco dinners, the slip looks versatile enough for any summer occasion. Available in sizes XS-XXL, for under £50, you really can’t go wrong.

Buy now

Zara satin dress, green: £45.99, Zara.com

The high street favourite has also brought the satin slip in a striking emerald green – a colour that’s in vogue for S/S22. Boasting the same spaghetti straps, cut out back detailing, seaming and back slit, the slip is a statement piece thanks to its bold colour. Pair with gold hoops and chunky sandals for a look to take you from day into evening. This one has yet to drop online, but you can sign up for email notifications to get ahead of the game.

Buy now

Following the sell-out success of Zara’s pink viral slip, we’re predicting much of the same for the brand’s newest dresses. As such, here are the alternative satin styles we’re currently shopping .

Omnes Rividi dress in ultra violet: £55, Omnes.com

Sustainable and affordable label Omnes is a go-to for effortless and cool satin dresses. One of the brand’s bestselling dress styles, this Riviera midi comes in a fun ultra violet finish, complete with a cowl neck that nods to Nineties fashion. Similar to Zara’s satin slip, Omnes’s dress features a cut out back with added tie detailing.

Buy now

Mango asymmetrical satin dress: £59.99, Mango.com

A satin slip with a difference, Mango’s dress features an asymmetrical strap and neckline that adds on-trend detailing to a simple piece. Available in an emerald green, it has other similarities to the Zara dress including the spaghetti straps and slim-fitting midi cut.

Buy now

Asos Design scoop neck midi satin slip dress: £28, Asos.com

Costing just £28, Asos’s satin slip looks like an instant warm-weather staple. Featuring a body skimming fit, the casual scoop neck helps dress down this glamorous style. The pink and purple hue is perfect for those opting for dopamine dressing this season.

Buy now

(Warehouse)

Rivaling Zara’s lilac number, Warehouse’s satin midi slip offers similar delicate spaghetti straps that cross over at the back, while there’s the added detailing of a side slit and a straight neckline. With its cascading and floaty fit, it’s a great alternative for those wanting a more shapeless dress.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on fashion and dresses, try the links below:

Looking for more warm weather inspiration? We’ve rounded up the best women’s spring dresses

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Zara’s TikTok viral satin dress is back in two new spring colours