Zara’s sale is here just in time for hot girl summer: Shop breezy linens and fun minis now

Zara is a high street favourite for a reason. The retailer has earned itself a cult following among fashion editors, celebrities and even royalty (with Kate Middleton frequently being spotted wearing clothes from the brand) thanks to its on-trend pieces and reliable basics.

The Spanish brand is particularly popular on TikTok, too, with users sharing their favourite picks from the high street retailer – notably the satin slip, which became an instant sell-out.

If your Zara wishlist is looking as long as ours, we’ve got some good news: the brand’s summer sale is back. From Wednesday 22 June (that’s tonight!) it will be offering up to 50 per cent off selected items – from 9pm on its app and 10pm on its website. And considering it only hosts sales a handful of times a year, a possible near-half-price discount is not to be missed.

Owing to the fact we’re seasoned pros at bagging a bargain, there’s one tip we’ll share with you. Make sure you add everything you love to your wishlist or bag ahead of the event starting, as this will put you in good stead when all the other shoppers flock to the site tonight. Trust us when we say that things will sell out fast.

Where trends are concerned, it’s all about dopamine dressing this season – think bright and bold colours and patterns, as well as light, airy fabrics. Similarly, the microhemline is back, so there’s plenty of mini skirts and dresses to browse.

As rather picky shoppers, we’ve curated a round-up of our favourite pieces to shop in Zara’s summer sale. From dresses and linen shirts to blazers and jeans, we have a feeling you’ll be leaving with a very full basket.

Zara satin dress with cut out detail: Was £45.99, now £29.99, Zara.com

While it isn’t the satin dress that went viral on TikTok, it is very similar. The Nineties-inspired design is an absolute wardrobe staple and it’s one you’ll undoubtedly reach for year on year. It’s reminiscient of the slip dress that Victoria Beckham wore for her son Brooklyn’s wedding. Dress it up with a chunky heeled sandal or down with white trainers.

Zara straight leg jeans: Was £29.99, now £19.99, Zara.com

When it comes to high street denim, we don’t think you can go far wrong with Zara. And we own at least three pairs of these straight leg jeans. With a button-up fastener, they really cinch you in at the waist, and the denim is stiff, so they hold their shape well. There are six different colourways to choose from, including black, blue and summer-ready cream.

Zara striped satin oversized blouse: Was £29.99, now £19.99, Zara.com

Oversized shirting offers an easy way to look and feel pulled together, and it’s safe to say we’re obsessed with this striped blue blouse. In terms of how to wear it, the options are endless, but we’d be styling it with these satin trousers (was £49.99, now £29.99, Zara.com) and a pair of slides (was £35.99, now £25.99, Zara.com) for a dreamy holiday look.

Zara plaited tote bag: Was £29.99, now £19.99, Zara.com

When we say that we need this in our wardrobe, we’re not lying. It looks as though it’ll be the perfect bag for summer in the city (or abroad). It also looks capacious enough to carry everything you could ever need, be that your work laptop or your trusty SPF.

Zara oversized blazer: Was £59.99, now £39.99, Zara.com

It’s no secret that we’re fans of all things tailoring, and if there’s one high street brand that does it very, very well, it is of course Zara. The bright pink hue of this design is bang on trend and looks as though it’d really elevate even the most simplest of outfits. Our favourite pairing though would, of course, be with these coordinating split skirt culottes (was £25.99, now £15.99, Zara.com). It’s an ensemble we can’t wait to recreate ourselves.

Zara mini skirt with pockets: Was £29.99, now £15.99, Zara.com

Zara had us with the lime green colour and the fact it has pockets with this mini skirt. While we can’t be sure, we think that the A-line cut will make for a nice fit. As for styling, we like the way the brand has paired it with this poplin shirt (was £29.99, now £19.99, Zara.com), which is a wardrobe staple in its own right. But for some serious colour blocking, we think it’d look cool with this pink shirt (was £25.99, now £17.99, Zara.com) too.

Zara oversize trench coat with pockets: Was £89.99, now £49.99, Zara.com

OK, you might be thinking: “A trench coat? It’s 27C outside”. Well, we think that the summer sales offer the perfect opportunity to invest in key pieces you’ll love in future seasons. A trench coat is an item that transcends trends, making now the ideal time to buy one. This one from Zara is everything you could want from a trench – a great length, pockets, and dropped shoulders.

Zara pleated linen blend trousers: Was £32.99, now £19.99, Zara.com

We told you this season is all about bright colours, so if you’re looking to introduce pink to your trouser game, these are the pair to do it with. The lofty silhouette means they look comfortable, while the linen blend fabric will keep you cool. Wear them with this cropped top (was £15.99, now £9.99, Zara.com) to your next bottomless brunch trip with the girls.

Zara floral print dress: Was £32.99, now £22.99, Zara.com

If you’re struggling with wedding guest dress inspiration, we think this is a great pick for nuptials this summer. The cut-out front is a nice detail, as is the leg slit, and the sweetheart neckline would draw attention to the collarbone nicely.

Zara pleated T-shirt: Was £19.99, now £15.99, Zara.com

Plisse two-pieces are everywhere this season and we love the look of this number. The trendy green colourway is ideal for summer, although it does also come in black and cream, and we love how versatile this T-shirt will be. It would be rude not to pair it with the matching trousers (was £22.99, now £15.99, Zara.com).

