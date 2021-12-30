Zara’s big January sale is here and includes £39.99 dupes of Carrie Bradshaw’s favourite heels

Zara is a favourite for a reason. The high street brand has earned itself a loyal following, from us laypeople to royalty (Kate Middleton has been known to re-wear its clothes on countless occasions) thanks to its fashion-forward pieces and affordable prices.

Its cult items become instant hits: case in point is it’s recent sell-out shiny crop top that sent our social media feeds into a frenzy (don’t worry, we found dupes for it).

And this year it took things one step further by launching its first make-up line and even a pet range for your furry friends, making it a one-stop shop for all your fashun needs.

Unlike other brands and retailers, Zara rarely hosts sale events, so when it does, it’s big news. Its Black Friday event saw items discounted by up to 40 per cent. So, understandably it’s one of the most eagerly anticipated sales when it comes to Boxing Day.

If you want to find out everything there is to know about this year’s discounts, you’ve come to the right place. Read on for our pick of the best offers and more.

Shimmery mid-heel slingback shoes: Was £59.99, now £39.99, Zara.com

If you struggle to get Carrie Bradshaw’s blue crystal-embellished Manolo Blahnik’s off your mind, but don’t have a casual £800 to blow on a pair of heels, consider these dupes. Strikingly similar to the designer pair, these heels come in both cobalt blue and magenta pink, and feature a crystal buckle, with a pointed tip, square sole and slingback. Wear yours with everything from party dresses to jeans and a nice top for trips down the pub.

Water-repellent puffer gilet: Was £49.99, now £29.99, Zara.com

The perfect additional layer, this gilet will add extra warmth, weatherproofing and style to your outdoor wardrobe. Quilted with a high neck, it’s a great way to stay insulated on winter walks and also features nifty front pockets to keep your hands toasty. We love the bright orange colour, too, which guarantees you’ll stand out from the cold on grey days.

Mock croc mini city bag: Was £19.99, now £15.99, Zara.com

For a bag that can take you from day to night, we love this mini bag, which features a seriously chic mock croc finish. Just the right size to fit all your essentials, it has a lined interior with pockets and a magnetic clasp closure. Depending on the occasion you’re wearing it for, you can also choose between carrying it using the stylish handle or wearing it over your shoulder via a detachable strap.

Draped dress with shoulder pads: Was £49.99, now £29.99, Zara.com

If you’re still on the hunt for an outfit to ring in the new year, this could be it. The mini dress comes covered in party-ready sequins and features a high neck with long sleeves, 1980s-inspired shoulder pads and draped fabric detailing. A similar style from the retailer (was £59.99, now £39.99, Zara.com), which is unfortunately now out of stock, was chosen as the best buy in our round-up of the best outfits for NYE. Worn by Claudia Winkleman during an episode of Strictly Come Dancing this year, this dress became an instant hit with our tester who said: “It has a weightiness to it that makes it feel much higher end than the price tag suggests, while the wrap silhouette cinched us in at the waist perfectly. We certainly think it’ll get you in the mood to groove.”

Crossover cardigan with tie detail: Was £29.99, now £19.99, Zara.com

A cosy knit is a winter wardrobe staple and this stylish one currently has an impressive 30 per cent off. Ideal for keeping warm in the cold, it features a flattering V-neck with long turn-up sleeves and a front crossover tie fastening, so you can wear it as fitted or as loose as you like. We also love the blush pink colour, which would work perfectly with most items in your wardrobe, from black tailored trousers to denim jeans.

Oversize trench coat with pockets: Was £89.99, now £59.99, Zara.com

If you’re yet to invest in a winter coat, consider this oversized trench coat, which has £30 off. Featuring a high colour and adjustable hood with drawstrings, it promises to keep you warm and dry on grey days, while making sure you still look stylish. The trench also has long sleeves, snap-button tabs and adjustable drawstrings at the waist, meaning you can choose to cinch in your waist or leave it looking slouchy.

Carrot fit cropped trousers: Was £29.99, now £19.99, Zara.com

No wardrobe is complete without a pair of great-fitting trousers and we love these ones that come in soft stone colour that would work just as well in the winter as they would the warmer months. Designed with a high-waist, they have side pockets, a nifty metal hook fastening and are cut to be wider at the top, hips and thighs and tighter from the knee down.

Argle wool beret: Was £19.99, now £12.99, Zara.com

If you’ve been binge watching the latest season of Emily in Paris and want toadd a dose of French style to your own wardrobe, we suggest snapping up this wool beret. A shade that promises to be flattering on all skin tones, it comes in a cool blue and features an argyle print made up of diamond shapes in contrasting grey and deep blue hues.

Straight double-breasted blazer: Was £69.99, now £49.99, Zara.com

Whether thrown over a summer dress or paired with a T-shirt and jeans, a blazer is a sartorial failsafe, and right now this one has 25 per cent off. Designed with a chic beige check print, it features a lapel collar and front flap pockets, and comes fully lined with a silky black material. We also love the double-breasted fastening on the front, which would look just as good buttoned up for more formal affairs as it would left loose on casual days.

Pack of mini rhinestone piercings: Was £11.99, now £7.99, Zara.com

Finish off your look with this multipack of delicate earrings, which currently has 30 per cent off. Inside you’ll find five different styles that can be worn together or with existing items of jewellery that you already own. Among our favourties are a stud earring that’s adorned with a trio of pearl beads and an adjustable hoop that’s finished with a sparkly rectangular rhinestone.

How long does Zara’s Boxing Day sale last?

It’s currently unknown how long Zara’s Boxing Day deals will last, but in 2020 it went on right through until mid-January 2021, making it much longer than the brand’s Black Friday and summer sales.

