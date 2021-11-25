Zara Black Friday sale 2021: Start time and the best deals to shop

Black Friday has boomed from an American post-Thanksgiving holiday into a worldwide period of discounts on everything from iPhones and Apple products to new mattresses – and the Zara Black Friday sale is usually one of the most hotly anticipated events of the year.

Zara is a firm favourite on the British high street thanks to its trendy yet timeless designs. The retailer has seen a number of new launches this year, including its first fully-fledged beauty range, a yoga-themed offering and even a pet collection that launched in the autumn.

Follow live: The best early Black Friday deals to shop now

Unlike other fashion retailers, Zara rarely hosts sales and never offers discount codes, so when it does announce deals, our ears perk up. And if you’ve been eagerly awaiting the Zara sale, there’s good news, as the fun starts now.

Zara has announced its deals for Black Friday 2021, and you’re not going to want to miss them…

Does Zara have a Black Friday sale?

The retailer traditionally does take part in the Black Friday event, and this year is no exception. There’s 40 per cent off selected items in the realm of fashion, as well as 20 per cent off a range of products at Zara Home, which you can also shop direct through Zara’s website.

Read more:

As usual, Zara is giving app users early access to its Black Friday sale. On 25 November you can shop the sale at 9pm on the app, and 10pm on the website, but in that crucial hour, we predict that many popular styles will fly out of stock. There’s also an in-person sale in Zara stores from Friday 26 November.

Zara encourages shoppers to prepare their baskets, meaning it shows the items that will be on sale before the sale actually drops. We’ve got our eye on this double-breasted oversized wool coat (was £129.99, now £77.40, Zara.com) and a pair of black and tan leather ankle boots (was £89.99, now £53.99, Zara.com) to see us through winter in style.

The retailer doesn’t usually host a Cyber Monday-specific sale, as its Black Friday offering is the main event. But it does often still have some discounts on Cyber Monday in its special prices section.

What Black Friday discounts did Zara have last year?

In 2020 Zara offered up to 40 per cent off selected items for a limited period.

Considering the brand only hosts sales a couple of times a year – in July and January – a near-half price discount in the lead up to Christmas is an exciting offer.

This meant some items with high price points were slashed: a houndstooth winter coat that was originally £95.99 got reduced to £57.99, for example, while a pair of leather winter boots with an RRP of £89.99 were on sale for just £53.99.

In 2019, Zara offered 30 per cent off and in 2018 Zara only offered 20 per cent discounts, so this year’s 40 per cent off reflects a rise in the savings.

When does the Zara Black Friday sale start?

Zara’s Black Friday sale starts at 9pm on 25 November for app users, and 10pm on its website. You can shop Black Friday in store from 26 November.

Unlike retailers like Amazon and Currys PC World who started their Black Friday sale weeks before the main event, Zara’s is usually a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it type affair, so it’s best to get prepared.

