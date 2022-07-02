Zara Aleena's aunt pays tribute to her 'fearless' niece

Zara Aleena, an aspiring lawyer who was killed minutes from her home, was “empathetic and fearless,” her aunt has said.

The 35-year-old was walking home in Cranbrook Road, Ilford, when she was attacked on Sunday (26 June).

“Zara was incredibly giving, supportive and insightful as to what people needed around her, she was empathetic and fearless,” Farrah Naz said.

Jordan McSweeney, 29, appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday (1 July) accused of murder, attempted rape and robbery.

