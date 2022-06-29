Zara Aleena: Man charged with murder over ‘stranger attack’ in Ilford

A 29-year-old man has been charged with the murder of aspiring lawyer Zara Aleena, who was ambushed in a ‘stranger attack’ in Ilford.

Jordan McSweeney, of no fixed abode, has also been charged with attempted rape and robbery.

Ms Aleena was found suffering from serious injuries in the early hours of Sunday morning by members of the public on Cranbrook Road, East London.

The Met Police believe that the 35-year-old was the victim of an “opportunistic stranger attack”. Chief Supt Stuart Bell said that there was no evidence that any weapons had been used in that attack, which left Ms Aleena with significant head injuries.

Zara Aleena was ‘attacked by a stranger’ while walking along Cranbrook Road in the direction of Gants Hill station in the early hours of Sunday

Ms Aleena’s family issued a statement on Tuesday saying that her “tragic, brutal, inhumane death… has no place in this society.”

“She was attacked at 2:17am on Sunday 26th June as she walked home. She was ten minutes away from home. We want to bring her back where she belonged safely.”

The family have organised a vigil for Ms Aleena on Saturday 2nd July at 1:30pm. In her memory, they will begin the walk at 2:17pm and will follow her journey home.

In a further tribute, published by the Met Police, Ms Aleena’s family described her as a “beloved human, child, niece, cousin, granddaughter, friend to all.”

“Caring for others came so naturally to her,” they said. “She was a joy to all of us, her sparkling eyes and the curly, jet-black hair. Her glorious laughter and her sweet, smiling voice. Her tiny frame embodied a passionate spirit and indomitable energy,” they added.

The 29-year-old suspect was arrested at an address in Ilford shortly after 4pm on Monday.

More to follow…

