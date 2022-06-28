Zara Aleena: ‘Broken’ friend of woman killed on walk home shares tragic last text

The devastated friend of a woman killed walking home ‘by a stranger’ has shared the last text she sent her.

Zara Aleena, a 35 year-old law graduate, was assaulted in east London in the early hours of Sunday morning.

On Friday she had texted a friend to tell her: ‘Miss your beautiful face this weekend xx can’t wait to see you next weekend xxx’.

Lisa Hodgson said she had been due to meet Ms Aleena over the weekend she was killed in Ilford, but the pair had rearranged their plans for a later date.

“I am completely broken,” she wrote in a Facebook post. “I am shocked. I am angry. I feel sick to my stomach.”

Zara Aleena had texted her friend ‘I miss your beautiful face’ hours before she was killed

“We spent most weekends together. I wish I had met her this weekend. She got f***ing murdered walking home”.

In her post Lisa added: “I will never see her again! I will never hear her voice again. We always spoke everyday!!!! I will never get over this ever.”

“When will our streets be safe? Something needs to be done! Something must be done! #justiceforzaraaleena #ripzaraaleena. Now you rest in peace beautiful angel.”

Ms Aleena was killed in what police have described as a “opportunist stranger attack”.

Emergency services found the 35 year-old, who lived locally, on the Ilford street at around 2.45am on Sunday.

The Metropolitan Police has arrested a 29 year-old man on suspicion of murder.

She was walking towards Gants Hill station (City Transport Info)

The suspected attacker was arrested at an address in the east London town on Monday afternoon and remained in custody.

Chief superintendent, Stuart Bell, said: “It is now believed that she was the victim of an opportunist stranger attack. Her family are aware of this and they will continue to be updated.”

Mr Bell said there was no evidence of any wepons being used in the attack, which left Ms Aleena with fatal head injuries.

A post-mortem examination revealed she had “multiple serious injuries”.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Zara Aleena: ‘Broken’ friend of woman killed on walk home shares tragic last text