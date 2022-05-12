Zac Efron has said that he’s open to the possibility of a High School Musical reboot.

The 34-year-old actor starred in the 200 film alongside Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, and Corbin Bleu among others.

The film followed the story of two high school students who secretly decide to audition for their school’s musical.

In a new interview with E! News, when Efron was asked whether he would be interested in an HSM reboot, he said: “Of course.”

He added: “I mean, to have an opportunity in any form to go back and work with that team would be so amazing. My heart is still there. That would be incredible. I hope it happens.”

High School Musical first aired on the Disney Channel in 2006 and was followed by a sequel in 2007.

Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens in high School Musical 2 (Moviestore/Shutterstock)

A third film, High School Musical 3: Senior Year, was released in cinemas in 2008.

In 2020, Efron and Hudgens virtually reunited with their High School Musical castmates for a Disney musical special during the pandemic, with director Kenny Ortega.

The Disney Family Singalong saw the former Disney stars perform a number of their biggest hits from self-isolation, with special performances from Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Zac Efron is open to the possibility of a High School Musical reboot