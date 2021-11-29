Yussuf Mustapha: 14-year-old who killed schoolboy Keon Lincoln is jailed for life

Yussuf Mustapha, the 14-year-old who shot dead schoolboy Keon Lincoln during a gun and knife attack in Birmingham, has been sentenced to life with a minimum term of 16 years in prison.

Tahjgeem Breakenridge and Michael Ugochukwu, who are both 18 years old, were sentenced to life for murder, with a minimum term of 19 years.

A 16-year-old Walsall youth also convicted of Keon’s murder, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was ordered to be detained at Her Majesty’s Pleasure and to serve at least 17 years.

Kieron Donaldson, 19, was sentenced to a 12-year custodial term for Keon’s manslaughter, having supplied weapons to those involved in the killing. He was told he will be entitled to release after serving two thirds of the sentence.

Passing sentence, Lord Justice William Davis said the murder of 15-year-old Keon near his home in January this year had been “carefully planned and executed” using a revolver and a car stolen for use in the killing.

“It’s quite clear that all who came from the car were party to the use of the gun,” the judge said.

More follows…

