Yumi Nu: Fans praise model’s new SI swimsuit cover and criticise psychologist who called her ‘not beautiful’

Yumi Nu fans have jumped to her defence after a psychologist shamed her by calling her “not beautiful” in regards to the plus-size model’s cover debut for the Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition cover.

In the cover photo released on Monday 16 May, 25-year-old Yumi, who is also a singer, is donning a black swimsuit.

Soon after the cover’s release, a clinical psychologist and best-selling author named Dr Jordan Peterson criticised Yumi, writing: “Sorry. Not beautiful. And no amount of authoritarian tolerance is going to change that.”

Peterson’s tweet angered many fans, with some calling him a “mediocre political pundit”.

The Atlantic’s Elizabeth Bruenig wrote: “Probably the point at which you have to theorise the idea of ‘authoritarian tolerance’ is the point at which you just gotta rethink your conceptual frame.”

Comedian John Fugelsang joked: “And Jordan Peterson gets to give this verdict of Yumi Nu bc he’s just so god-damned good looking.”

Another person wrote: “On behalf of all the hot a** thick bi*ches in the world. We don’t give a f*** what you think.”

Many fans also praised and congratulated Yumi on her magazine cover.

“Congratulations to you Yumi! You look incredible, confident and proud. It’s about time that Sports Illustrated has finally diversified. Perhaps I’ll buy this issue and I’d hope to have an autographed copy,” one fan wrote.

Another person added: “If I had seen this as a young person my feelings about my body would be so different.”

“Congratulations Yumi! You look amazing! And thank you for inspiring women everywhere. Well done, Sports Illustrated. Well done,” another fan wrote.

Yumi herself shared a photo of her cover story on Instagram, with the caption: “I have not been able to sleep, breathe or think straight since I found out.

“I never dreamt of this because I didn’t know that I could. Thank you from the bottom of my heart @mj_day and @si_swimsuit family for believing in me. I’m so honored to make history with you.”

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Yumi Nu: Fans praise model’s new SI swimsuit cover and criticise psychologist who called her ‘not beautiful’