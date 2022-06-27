A YouTuber unknowingly asked the grandson of Planned Parenthood founder Margaret Sanger for his thoughts on abortion access prior to the Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe v Wade.
On Thursday, Karim Jovian, a New York City-based filmmaker and influencer found himself interviewing the former Planned Parenthood president while asking New Yorkers about their thoughts on abortion.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Source Link Youtuber asking opinions on abortion runs into former Planned Parenthood president