A teenage boy has been charged with the murder of 15-year-old Zaian Aimable-Lina.

The 15-year-old suspect, who has not been named by police because of his age, is due to appear before magistrates in Bromley south London on Tuesday.

Zaian died at the scene of the attack in Ashburton Park, Croydon south London, shortly after 7.30pm on Thursday December 30.

Zaian Aimable-Lina (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as a stab wound to the heart.

Another boy, also 15, has been released under investigation having originally been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Youth charged with murder of Croydon boy Zaian Aimable-Lina