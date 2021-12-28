Youth arrested in murder probe after teenager stabbed to death

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a 14-year-old in south London

Officers were called to London Road, Croydon at 6.40pm on November 18 to reports of a fight among a group of people.

No suspects or victims were found at the scene, but police were called at around 7.10pm to a south London hospital where Jermaine Cools had self-presented with stab wounds.

Despite the efforts of medical staff, the 14-year-old was pronounced dead.

In a statement on Sunday, the Metropolitan Police said Jermaine’s next of kin had been informed.

A post-mortem examination gave the Croydon boy’s cause of death as multiple stab wounds.

Officers are calling for any witnesses or anyone with any information to call them on 101, quoting reference CAD 6179/18Nov, tweet @MetCC or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or go online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

