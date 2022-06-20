Your ultimate Wimbledon shopping guide: Gin, merch and where to buy tickets

It’s that time again – fetch the strawberries and champers because the tennis tournament of the year is about to begin.

We are, of course, talking about the sports extravaganza that is Wimbledon or, as it is officially named,The Champions, Wimbledon, which officially kicks off on 27 June and continues on until the final serve on 9 and 10 July.

It goes without saying that millions of us will be watching on as the action unfolds and, whether we’re sitting courtside or tuning in from the sofa with strawberries and cream in hand, there’s plenty of merchandise and traditional tipples to help drum up some Grand Slam spirit.

Naturally, a good place to start is the Wimbledon Shop, which only recently dropped The Wimbledon Collection for 2022 spanning crockery, accessories, tennis essentials and more, while there’s also sunhats, totes and other bits to browse.

As official outfitter of the tournament since 2006, Ralph Lauren has long been part and parcel of the Wimbledon aesthetic, and this year’s Wimbledon Collection includes plenty of branded apparel, from bomber jackets and polos to this year’s official ballsperson cap – the envy of any tennis fan no doubt.

Read more:

And then there’s the traditional refreshments that have become synonmous with the two week tournament – strawberry distilled gin anyone?

It’s no secret that seats at the Glastonbury Festival of sports are like gold dust so, we’ve listed a few tips to help you forge a gameplan ahead of time – and that includes a number of outdoor screenings, too. So without further ado, read on for our guide to help you ace one of the biggest sporting events of the year.

(Sipsmith)

Sweet and summery strawberries are a classic Wimbledon staple, with over 1.92 million munched every year, and here, we have Sipsmith’s answer to the tradition. Strawberry distilled London Dry Gin with a touch of English mint, which should be perfect for a mid-match G&T (though only if you’re watching outside the court as the rule is no hard spirits inside).

Buy now

(The Whiskey Exchange)

Another traditional tipple to cheers to the event, you may want to splash out on a glass or two of bubbly and this one was our best champagne in last year’s edit with our tester calling it “wonderfully balanced with intense, crisp, mineral, orchard fruit and citrus flavours and a fine and delicate mousse.”

Served and sipped across bars on site, you may know Champagne Lanson as Wimbledon’s official bubbly of choice and could possibly be tempted by this bottle of Lanson le black label Brut Wimbledon champagne from 2021 (£19.99, Selfridges.com).

Just a quick note, if you do nab a courtside seat then it’s maximum one bottle of vino or Champagne or two cans per person, but no spirits or fortified wines will be allowed into the grounds.

Buy now

(Boot and Ball Prints)

Designed by graphic designer and co-founder of sports-inspired print makers Boot and Ball Prints, here we have the one and only Centre Court re-captured in graphic shape and line spanning sizes A3 up to sprawling A1 – whether you’re gifting or treating yourself, populate your walls with something a little different.

Buy now

(Wimbledon Shop)

Hailing from the official ballperson uniform for this year’s tournament, this moisture-wicking Polo Ralph Lauren cap keeps the sun off your face while courtside or watching the game outdoors. Designed to wick away moisture with its in-built sweatband it’s embellished with the iconic Wimbledon logo patch (well, what else?) while the navy hue could easily work throughout the summer months.

Buy now

(Wimbledon)

If you’re queuing for tickets, having an umbrella is an essential item for the day. Unmistakenly Wimbledon with its green and purple trim, this brolly looks as smart as it does premium quality with Italian grained wood handle to boot. Said to hold its own if the wind picks up it should be lightweight too.

Buy now

(Wimbledon Shop)

This Polo Ralph Lauren bomber jacket could be right up your street if you’re happy to splash the cash. Set with the Ralph Lauren pony and Wimbledon patch across the sleeve the chic and sporty style would be perfect for sunnier days, owing to the light and breezy twill material.

Buy now

(Wimbledon Shop)

Carry memories of this year’s tournament with this simple and understated tote. Embellished on either side with Polo’s pony and Wimbledon logo to mark the event, the bag itself is 100 per cent twill cotton and features smart leather handles and a handy inside pocket.

Buy now

(Wimbledon Shop)

If you’re watching on The Hill or catching the matches somewhere alfresco with a packed sarnie and bottle of bubbly, this could also make a fitting picnic blanket to help get into the spirit. Woven in England, in the classic purple and green colour scheme, the blanket is made with 100 per cent lambswool and might just earn a spot on the sofa for cozying up once the winter months roll around.

Buy now

(Wimbledon Shop)

It’s no secret single-use bottles are bad news so, when it comes to sustainability swaps a reusable water bottles is a no-brainer – but they’re also more practical too. This matte metal bottle donning the Championships logo should keep water cool for as long as 12 hours (and hot for eight if you’re packing tea or coffee).

Buy now

(Wimbledon Shop)

Among the strawberries and cream, bottles of bubbly and fish and chips, a cup of tea is one Wimbledon’s traditional refreshments so, if you’re watching (and sipping) from home, go all out with some tennis inspired crockery.

Spot the faint Wimbledon motif among the whimsical hand drawn strawberries, whether you’re gifting for the tennis obsessive or adding to your growing mug collection.

Buy now

Where to buy tickets

The last golden tickets for The Champions, Wimbledon can be found on ViaGogo with prices starting at around £700 and reaching around £9,000 for the Finals.

The public ballot was put on hold for this year with 2020 tickets being renewed instead, but returned ballots may still be up for grabs on the Wimbledon website.

If you end up missing out you can always join the Wimbledon Queue at Wimbledon Park on the morning of (or the night before if you’re happy to pitch up in a tent for the night), and buy from the ticket counters.

Tickets up for grabs should include those for Centre Court, Court 1 and Court 2 though there won’t be any of these on the last four days, and Ground Passes which offer the chance to get seats at Courts 3 through to 18. But there’s always the option to catch the match on the big screen across from The Hill, too.

Read more: 8 best cricket bats that are worth getting your whites on for

There are plenty of outdoor screenings to soak up the atmosphere too, such as over at Brown Hart Gardens in Mayfair or a Summer Screen showing at Canary Wharf. You can also catch viewings of the Tennis Men’s Semi-Finals and Men and Women’s Finals on the 8, 9 and 10 July at Duke of York Square on the King’s Road.

