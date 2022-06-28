Your global beach break guide: Six of the best seaside hotels around the world

When it comes to planning the perfect beachside getaway this year, the accomodation is just as key as the destination. Whether you want to fall asleep to the sound of lapping waves in the Mediterranean, float in your own infinity pool off the coast in Vietnam, or escape to the mountainous desert on the shores of the Arabian Gulf, a trip to any of these six hotels around the world offers the chance to escape to sunny, sandy, sea-lapping bliss. What’s more, whichever spectacular stay floats your metaphorical boat, British Airways Holidays will ensure that booking your break is simple and stress-free, with a number of smart travel features.

Check out this global edit of exceptional seaside hotels that will help make your trip one to remember year after year…

Each villa at Regent Phu Quoc comes with a private infinity pool for ultimate peace (IHG Hotels & Resorts)

If it’s sun, sea and sand that you’re after, then Regent Phu Quoc in southern Vietnam is as good as it gets. This ultra-luxury resort captivates what’s so special about this beautiful island with its untouched shores and tropical landscapes. Its proximity to the beach means it’s easier than ever to escape into nature. While to help facilitate the restorative, relaxing experiences of island life, Regent Phu Quoc has curated a range of immersive destination experiences channeling its idyllic charm (nearly half of the island is a National Park, with 314 square kilometres of lush tropical forest which has been declared a UNESCO World Biosphere Reserve). Rooms are luxurious and come with floor-to-ceiling windows, as well as private pools with undisturbed views of the ocean. A variety of dining options mean you get to experience a multi-sensory journey through gastronomy. Oku, the signature dining restaurant, which features an Omakase Atelier and Salon de Boeuf, serves contemporary Japanese-French cuisine which showcases the finest techniques and ingredients from both worlds. Or keep it simple and authentic with Vietnamese and Chinese plates at Rice Market.

For stunning views and pampering spa treatments, head to the Crowne Plaza Limassol in Cyprus (IHG Hotels & Resorts)

A stay at this stylish beachside resort guarantees a peaceful getaway, plus it’s conveniently located only 45-minutes by car from Paphos and Larnaca airports. The newly renovated sea view rooms have stunning views of the bay below, there’s a top of the range spa nestled in a pine tree-lined seafront garden, and two fantastic food options: La Brezza, an award-winning Mediterranean fusion restaurant, and opening in July 2022, Kai (which means sea in Japanese), an East Asian restaurant. A short stroll down the seafront promenade will bring you to the Mediaeval Castle Square and Limassol Marina, where you can enjoy some of the region’s top historic attractions, as well as some excellent places to wine and dine along the seafront.

Enjoy a luxe break and natural beauty at the InterContinental Cascais-Estoril on the Portuguese Riviera (IHG Hotels and Resorts)

Nestled in Cascais Bay and a few minutes away from Lisbon, InterContinental Cascais-Estoril is a 5-star hotel located on the Portuguese Riviera, an area famed for its natural beauty, history and picturesque beaches. The hotel ticks all the boxes for a relaxing European escape in one of the most high-end areas of Portugal – the service is next-to-none and every single room faces the Atlantic Ocean, while the hotel restaurant, Bago du Vin Gourmet Bar & Terrace, serves a sophisticated menu of Portuguese dishes, as well as an extensive wine menu featuring over 100 bottles. When you´re not wining and dining, the SPA InterContinental by L’Occitane offers a world of relaxation with many different treatments to indulge in.

Gourmets should head to the InterContinental Marseille Hotel Dieu for a Michelin-starred foodventure in the South of France (Eric Cuvillier)

Step into a world of elegance at this Marseille hotel in the historic Panier district. The breathtaking building, designed by French architect Jacques Hardouin-Mansart, nephew of the famous Mansart, makes the hotel one of the most impressive buildings in the Vieux Port. Enjoy a glass of wine on the terrace overlooking the Notre-Dame-de-la-Garde Basilica before heading down to the hotel’s Michelin-starred restaurant Alcyone, the brasserie Les Fenêtres where you can enjoy regional dishes like a Pissaladiere or a Mediterranean tuna tataki, and the Capian Bar for an endless evening. Its close proximity to the beach means that there’s also plenty of water-based activities at the ready, from boat rentals and boat trips to diving and surfing.

The infinity pool at InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa near Dubai is a reason to travel in itself (IHG Hotels & Resorts)

Island life meets Arabian living at this luxurious hotel located in the quieter Mina Al Arab community, only a 45-minute drive from Dubai. It’s set along the shores of the Arabian Sea but is fringed by towering mountains and miles of golden desert. There are a total of 351 sea-facing rooms, premium suites, private pool and sea view villas that have all been created with comfort and privacy front of mind. If at any point you can peel yourself away from the infinity pool that overlooks the Arabian Sea, then NoHo Bar and Grill serves New York-inspired cocktails and sharing plates that are ideal for a mid-afternoon snack. When it comes to dinner, dining al fresco around a fire pit at the contemporary Levant & Bar restaurant is a must.

Enjoy private balconies with incredible sea views at Crowne Plaza Vilamoura in the Algarve (IHG Hotels & Resorts)

The Crowne Plaza Vilamoura is located in the upmarket Vilamoura region on the Algarve Coast, an area known for its breathtaking beaches. Now, there’s not a single bad beach in this area, but the hotel is certainly located on one of the best: Vilamoura Beach (or Praia de Vilamoura). This endless stretch of sand is set between the Marina and Quarteira Harbour and is buzzing throughout the summer months. As for the hotel, it’s been designed with relaxation very much in mind, with 323 rooms each having its own private balcony, many with hard-to-beat sea views. You won’t be disappointed with the hotel dining options either, the Cataplana Restaurant serves a variety of Portuguese and international dishes, and there’s even a private Wine Cellar for special occasions.

