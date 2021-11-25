Young Dolph’s family issues a statement after rapper’s death in fatal shooting

Late rapper Young Dolph’s family has released a statement in the wake of the rapper’s death on 17 November, aged 36.

Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Robert Thornton Jr, was killed in a fatal shooting at a Memphis-based cookie shop earlier this month.

In the statement, obtained by Complex, Dolph’s family wrote: “There are no words that exist, that sufficiently express the pain we are feeling as a family. Losing Adolph, Dolph, Man-Man, changes our lives forever.”

The well-loved, independent rapper was born in Chicago and raised by his grandmother in Memphis. He was known for regularly giving back to his local community, and was handing out Thanksgiving turkeys before he was killed during the shooting at Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies.

In the joint statement, his family said they found comfort in “knowing that he leaves a legacy that reflects his heart”.

They added: “A heart that was for his family. A heart that was for the people.”

The family thanked Dolph’s fans and friends for the “outpouring of love”, adding “We are grateful that his godly obligation to show kindness to the world is being acknowledged.”

The statement continued: “As a family, we were blessed to call him our son, our nephew, our brother, our cousin, our partner and our Father. And now, we have the honour of calling him our angel. A role he has always played.”

In the wake of Dolph’s death, Makeda’s will remain closed for the rest of the year as his hometown mourns Dolph’s death.

The Black-owned bakery, that Dolph visited regularly and also promoted online, announced that it will rename the rapper’s favourite chocolate chip cookie after him.

The statement also included a quote from author Rudyard Kipling: “If you can talk with the crowd and keep your virtue, or walk with Kings – nor lose the common touch; If neither foes nor loving friends can hurt you; If all men count with you, but none too much; If you can fill the unforgiving minute with 60 seconds worth of distance run – Yours is the earth and everything that’s in it, And – which is more – you’ll be a man my son.”

Following Dolph’s death last Wednesday, rappers Offset, Megan Thee Stallion, and Chance The Rapper remembered him as a “legendary artist and person” who was “loved by millions of people”.

