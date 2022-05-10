‘You won’t catch me dancing’: Boris Johnson joins TikTok and posts first video

Boris Johnson on Tuesday launched 10 Downing Street‘s official TikTok page, but warned viewers they won’t catch him dancing on it.

The prime minister confirmed the channel will be used to share news about government policy, including agendas on uniting the country and levelling up.

“You’ll get all sorts of messages and content you might not get if you look at Instagram or Snapchat, Facebook or Twitter,” Mr Johnson said.

“This is a place where we can put out messages and behind-the-scenes insight into what we’re getting gone.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.