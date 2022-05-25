'You Should Not Be Allowed To Make Films': 'Eternals' Star Reacts To SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' Starring Jr NTR-Ram Charan

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s period drama ‘RRR’ which released worldwide on March 25, continues to trend on social media, thanks to a Marvel star, who recently took to Twitter and showered the ace director with praise. “You guys are out of your fucking minds, you should not be allowed to make films, and I can’t wait to see what you do next,” Patton Oswalt, who voiced the character of Pip the Troll in Chloe Zhao’s ‘Eternals’ wrote on the microblogging platform.

You guys are out of your fucking minds, you should not be allowed to make films, and I can’t wait to see what you do next. https://t.co/SVFDD064Iq — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 24, 2022

The entire episode began when Netflix’s officially announced the arrival of ‘RRR’ on their platform. Responding to which Oswalt wrote, “If this ISN’T playing near you in IMAX then this is the next best way to watch it. Fucken @RRRMovie is insane,” while urging his fans to watch the Indian period-drama.

If this ISN’T playing near you in IMAX then this is the next best way to watch it. Fucken @RRRMovie is insane. https://t.co/1kwNFwtTMR — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 24, 2022

While the SS Rajamouli directorial is now available on Netflix and ZEE5, the makers have decided to re-release the uncut version of ‘RRR’ in the US on June 1. Reported to be a one-night affair, the announcement did grab a lot of attention and instantly witnessed several fans discussing it on social media. Read more about it here.

Apart from Jr NTR and Ram Charan, the period drama which released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada, also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, and many other talented actors in pivotal roles.

Read Mashable India’s review of SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ here.

SEE ALSO: Amid Hindi-Kannada Debate, Nawazuddin Siddiqui Opens Up On Box Office Success Of ‘KGF 2’, ‘RRR’: It’s A Trend

Cover Image: Twitter

John Colin I am a technology journalist with over two decades of press experience. I have spent much of the last ten years, focusing on open source, tech gadgets, data analytics and intelligence, Internet of things, cloud computing, mobile devices, and data management. I'm a senior editor at Mashable's covering data analytics, venture capital, (SaaS) applications, cloud and enterprise software out of New York.

Source Link : 'You Should Not Be Allowed To Make Films': 'Eternals' Star Reacts To SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' Starring Jr NTR-Ram Charan