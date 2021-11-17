'You Guys Saved My Life': Britney Spears Expresses Gratitude To Her Fans For #FreeBritney Movement

Four days after her conservatorship ended, Britney Spears has taken to social media to thank all her fans for coming out in support when she needed them the most. In addition to expressing her gratitude, the pop sensation also gave us all an impression of her future plans as she talked about helping people with ‘real disabilities’ while hoping her story will bring some positive changes in the corrupt system.

The Toxic singer posted a two-minute video on social media and talked about using an ATM card, having car keys and ‘being able to be independent and feel like a woman’. While Los Angeles Superior Court judge, Brenda Penny, officially terminated the singer’s conservatorship on Friday (last week), it also ended Jamie Spears’ authority over Britney’s million estates which he commanded for over a decade during the 13-year long conservatorship.

I might as well do a hint of my thoughts here before I go and set things square on @Oprah 🤔😜🤷🏼‍♀️ !!!!! pic.twitter.com/Gf3ckusc5S — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) November 17, 2021

Talking about the #FreeBritney movement, Spears said, “You guys rock. Honestly, my voice was muted and threatened for so long, and I wasn’t able to speak up or say anything. I honestly think you guys saved my life.” Furthermore, she even added, “I’ve been in the conservatorship for 13 years. That’s a really long time to be in a situation you don’t want to be in. “I’m not here to be a victim. I lived with victims my whole life as a child, that’s why I got out of my house and I worked for 20 years. I’m here to be an advocate for people with real disabilities and real illnesses.”

Britney, who had requested the court to end her conservatorship, stating that she wanted to get her life back, earlier this year, concluded the note on a positive note. “Let’s move forward. We’re gonna have a good year and a good Christmas. Rock on!” she added.

Meanwhile, several celebrities like Lady Gaga, Paris Hilton and others, joined by millions of fans took to social media to celebrate Britney’s freedom from her 13-year conservatorship.

