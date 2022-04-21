‘You can’t do this to me’: Fans devastated over Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse sequel delay

Fans of the animated Spider-Man films have shared their upset over the announcement that the next outing in the character’s catalogue has been delayed.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse was expected to hit cinemas later this year in October.

However, the sequel to 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will now be released on 2 June 2023, according to Sony Pictures’s updated theatrical release calendar.

The plan also shows that the third part of the Spider-Verse films, currently titled Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part II, is scheduled to launch in cinemas on 29 March 2024.

With the next edition of the Spider-Verse films being highly anticipated, fans of the franchise have used social media to share their feelings about the delay.

“You can’t do this to me,” tweeted one viewer, while others shared the same message with a meme that showed Willem Dafoe, a long-time Spider-Man fan favourite, in distress.

“I’m gonna be a full adult by then omg bye I’m launching myself into the stratosphere,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

Another joked about the life developments they’d experience before being able to watch the movie: “Never thought I’d get my graduation certificate before we get spider-verse lmao.”

Others were keen to see the silver lining of the news and appreciated that the delay meant more time for making the graphics even better.

A fan tweeted: “I understand take all the time to make it a damn good masterpiece of a sequel!! I can wait..tho it’s a bummer.”

“The Spider-Verse team are godsends who deserve as much time and rest as they need,” wrote another supporter, before jokingly blaming the delay on the recently released vampire film, Morbius.

“Instead, let’s all just agree to blame Morbius for the delay,” they said.

Following on from the first of the Spider-Verse films, Across the Spider-Verse will again follow Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) as he explores different dimensions alongside Gwen Stacy (voiced by Hailee Steinfeld).

