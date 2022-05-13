Yorkshire Ripper ‘introduced serial killer Levi Bellfield to his fiancée’ who insists he’s ‘not a monster’

Serial killer Levi Bellfield was reportedly introduced to his fiancée by the Yorkshire Ripper.

The convict has applied for permission to marry a woman while serving two whole life orders for murdering Marsha McDonnell, Amelie Delagrange and schoolgirl Milly Dowler.

He and Peter Sutcliffe are said to have become friends after they were imprisoned on the same wing at HMP Frankland.

Sutcliffe was friends with the woman, in her 40s, and Bellfield asked to be put in touch with her after spotting her picture while helping tidy his friend’s cell, according to The Sun.

The 53-year-old is said to have sent the woman gifts and poems before they progressed to phone calls.

She eventually visited him at the high-security prison in Durham where the triple murderer got down on one knee to propose in front of prison staff, The Sun reports.

A source told the newspaper: “Bellfield helped him with food and keeping his cell tidy then took the opportunity to ask about his visitor.

“He knew about their friendship and was a bit jealous.

Serial killer Levi Bellfield reportedly got down on one need and proposed to woman in 40s in front of prison staff at HMP Frankland

“He then started turning on the charm — and remarkably she fell for it.

“Then this happens. He and his fiancée know all about the reaction to the story but are insistent it will go ahead.”

Bellfield’s fiancée has said she is “not ashamed” of their relationship and the father of 11 has “changed” and is “not a monster”.

She also told the Mirror the pair have shared “kisses and cuddles” in prison.

Former justice secretary Robert Buckland told The Sun the proposed prison nuptials “beggars belief” after news of the engagement emerged on Thursday.

Levi Bellfield was found guilty of abducting and killing schoolgirl Milly Dowler, 13, following a trial at the Old Bailey in 2011 (Surrey Police/PA)

He added: “Milly never got to see her wedding day. It cannot be right that he gets to have his.”

A spokesman for Boris Johnson said: “The prime minister is sickened and appalled by this, and his thoughts are with the families of his victims.”

Bellfield would need the approval of the prison governor to marry at the category A men’s prison.

The Ministry of Justice confirmed “an application has been received and is being considered in the usual way”.

