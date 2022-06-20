Yorkshire helicopter crash: Emergency services called out to field as public told to avoid area

A helicopter has crashed into a field in Yorkshire, police have confirmed.

North Yorkshire Police said emergency services are at the scene of the incident off Bentham Road near Burton in Lonsdale.

The incident happened shortly before midday. People are strongly urged to avoid the area.

A statement from police said: “Emergency services are at the scene of an incident off Bentham Road near Burton in Lonsdale, where a helicopter has crashed into a field.

“The incident happened shortly before midday. People are strongly urged to avoid the area.

“No further information is available at this time.”

More follows…

