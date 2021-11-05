Yorkshire cricket news – LIVE: Chairman resigns as Azeem Rafiq racism fallout continues

(Mike Egerton/PA)

The fallout continues in the world of cricket to the racism experienced by Azeem Rafiq. Friday started with Roger Hutton, the chairman of Yorkshire, resigning with immediate effect over the club’s response to the racism experienced by former player. The club have also been banned from hosting England cricket matches after their “wholly unacceptable” lack of response to their own findings in an investigation into Rafiq’s allegations.

Further board members at Yorkshire County Cricket Club could be set to follow Hutton with an exit today, amid expected further announcements from the England and Wales Cricket Board. Meanwhile, Former England captain Michael Vaughan has denied telling then-Yorkshire team-mate Rafiq – and two other Asian players – there were “too many of you lot” and insists he will “fight to the end” to prove he is “not that person”.

Follow live updates of the news surrounding Azeem Rafiq, Yorkshire and the world of cricket below:

Show latest update 1636107523 Sponsors desert Yorkshire A variety of club sponsors have cut ties with Yorkshire in the past few days, including Yorkshire Tea and Emerald Publishing. The latter’s logo is a significant presence at the club’s Headingley Stadium, and the company said they will remove all branding from the club while calling on Yorkshire to “respond with serious action to eradicate racism”. “We do not tolerate any form of racism or discriminatory behaviour and the damaging effects this has,” Emerald said. “Our intention remains to continue a financial commitment to the stadium itself, which is also the home of Leeds Rhinos rugby, as we believe this supports the aims of diversity and inclusion in sport along with a range of charitable community endeavours. Emerald will however no longer sponsor Yorkshire County Cricket Club. Dan Austin 5 November 2021 10:18 1636107091 Yorkshire cricket chairman Roger Hutton resigns amid racism report fallout Roger Hutton, the chairman of Yorkshire, has resigned with immediate effect over the club’s response to the racism experienced by former player Azeem Rafiq. Hutton, who had faced intense pressure to resign over the past week, admitted Yorkshire has “experienced a culture that refuses to accept change or challenge” in a statement released on Friday morning. He “apologised unreservedly” to Rafiq and admitted the club “should have recognised at the time the serious allegations of racism”. Hutton’s statement preceded an emergency board meeting at Yorkshire this morning, with further resignations expected. Hutton, who joined the board in 2020 – almost two years after Rafiq left Headingley – said there had been “a constant unwillingness from the executive members of the board and senior management at the club to apologise.” Hutton was also critical of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), claiming the governing body had “declined to help”. Dan Austin 5 November 2021 10:11

