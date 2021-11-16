Yorkshire cricket news – live: Azeem Rafiq questioned by MPs on racism allegations

Rafiq will appear before a committee today (Getty Images)

Former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq and the county club’s ex-chairman Roger Hutton will provide evidence today to a Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee hearing on Tuesday following allegations of racism in the club.

Rafiq will appear before the committee after a report stated he was the victim of “racial harassment and bullying”. Despite the findings, the club said they would not be disciplining anyone.

Backlash from the decision led to the resignation of ex-chairman Hutton on 5 November he maintained that “nobody at Yorkshire was racist”.

Tom Harrison, chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), and its chair Barry O’Brien will also appear before the committee as they answer questions surrounding their part in the scandal.

Rafiq will provide evidence first, followed by Hutton and then Harrison and O’Brien at around 11.15am GMT.

Follow updates live below

Show latest update 1637055955 ‘You lot sit over there near the toilets’ Rafiq begins to give evidence Beginning his evidence, Rafiq explains what went wrong at Yorkshire cricket club. He said: “From early on there was a lot of ‘You lot sit over there near the toilets’, the word Paki was used constantly, no one ever stamped it out. All I wanted to do was play cricket. “Towards the end of my first spell but constantly throughout I knew there was something wrong. I started taking medication for my mental health. It was really tough.” Thomas Kingsley 16 November 2021 09:45 1637055814 A timeline of Yorkshire’s racism crisis The PA news agency provides a timeline of developments in the Yorkshire racism crisis so far going as far back as September last year. Full story below: Thomas Kingsley 16 November 2021 09:43 1637055635 Welcome Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport’s hearing following allegations of racism in Yorkshire County Cricket Club Thomas Kingsley 16 November 2021 09:40

