Yorkshire and ‘a number of individuals’ charged by ECB over racism allegations

The England and Wales Cricket Board has charged a “number of individuals” and Yorkshire County Cricket Club after an investigation into allegations of racism.

The ECB has not specified exactly how many people have been charged, but it has been reported to be seven.

The breaches of the ECB Directive and ECB Anti-Discrimination Code and bringing the game into disrepute relating to the use of racist and discriminatory language.

The next step will see the Cricket Disciplinary Committee (CDC) hear each of the cases.

Yorkshire have been charged too, accused of allowing a culture to develop which fostered discriminatory behaviour.

The ECB investigation was triggered after former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq made allegations of racism at the county.

The 31-year-old subsequently gave a harrowing testimony to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) committee, going into depth about his experience at the club over two spells between 2008 and 2014 and 2016 to 2018.

In his testimony, former England internationals Matthew Hoggard, Tim Bresnan and Gary Ballance were subject of fresh claims of racial discrimination.

Ballance is still attached to Yorkshire, though he has not featured this season, apologised over using a racial slur towards Rafiq. But Rafiq claimed in March that he had not received an apology directly from his former teammate.

Hoggard apologised to Rafiq, though Tim Bresnan categorically denied making racist comments, but did apologise for bullying Rafiq.

Douglas Mateo Douglas holds a position as a content writer at Neptune Pine. His academic qualifications in journalism and home science have offered her a wide base from which to line various topics. He has a proficiency in scripting articles related to the Health industry, including new findings, disease-related, or epidemic-related news. Apart from this, Douglas writes an independent blog and assists people in living healthy life.

Source Link Yorkshire and ‘a number of individuals’ charged by ECB over racism allegations