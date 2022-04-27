York councillors vote to remove Prince Andrew’s freedom of the city

Councillors in York have unanimously voted to strip Prince Andrew of his freedom of the city and have called for him to have his Duke of York title removed.

In February, the duke paid an undisclosed sum to Virginia Giuffre, who has accused him of sexual assault.

A cross-party group of councillors and members of the public met at York Racecource on Wednesday (27 April) to vote on the decision.

Labour councillor Aisling Musson called Prince Andrew’s dukedom “his stain of an association with this city”.

