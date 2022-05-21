Yoga teacher wanted for murder of top Texas cyclist Moriah Wilson in alleged ‘love triangle’ attack

An arrest warrant has been issued by Texas police for the killing of a professional cyclist, Moriah Wilson, amid revelations of a “love triangle” involving the 25-year-old.

Wilson was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Wednesday at a friend’s home in Austin, Texas, where she had been due to compete in a race, according to police.

She was transferred to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead, and Austin police said a “person of interest” had been identified.

On Friday, an arrest warrant was issued for 34-year-old Kaitlin Armstrong in connection with the 11 May shooting, the Statesman and Cycling Weekly reported.

She has not been seen since the attack on Wilson, a professional cyclist who reports suggest had recently entered a “relationship” with Ms Armstrong’s boyfriend and cyclist Colin Strickland.

Although he later got back with Ms Armstrong, reports said, she was thought to have wanted to kill Wilson, the Statesman reported of the arrest warrant.

“There is no way to adequately express the regret and torture I feel about my proximity to this horrible crime,” Mr Strickland told the local newspaper. “I am sorry, and I simply cannot make sense of this unfathomable situation.”

