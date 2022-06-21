Yoga Day: Protesters disrupt celebration at Maldives national stadium

An angry mob disrupted the International Yoga Day celebration at Maldives national football stadium in Male.

The protesters barged into the stadium carrying banners, raising slogans and placards allegedly proclaiming yoga was against the tenets of Islam.

The event, organised by the Indian Cultural Centre, was attended by ambassadors, diplomats and members of the general public who were attacked during the protest.

So far, no injuries have been reported, however Maldives president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih ordered an enquiry into the incident.