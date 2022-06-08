'Yet To Come': BTS Army Can't Hold Their Excitement As BTS Drops The MV Teaser Of New Song; Watch

Just days after their White House visit, popular South Korean boy band BTS have finally dropped the music video teaser of their upcoming track Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)! While the 36 seconds sneak peek has already got BTS Army excited, they have already calling the highly-anticipated track ‘superhit’.

Watch the MV teaser of ‘Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’ here:

The track ‘Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’ will be a part of BTS upcoming album ‘Proof’, it is one of the three new tracks to be included in the album. While ‘Proof’ will mainly contain BTS’ hits from the past, the MV of ‘Yet to Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’ has already struck a chord with the Army and these tweets are evidence.

BTS KINGS🔥 Can’t stop talking about the new SOTY #YetToCome by #BTS @BTS_twt in the newest album #BTS_Proof coming on 10th June. pic.twitter.com/YVJ8N3t6Xm — TW-ARMY💜PROOF IS COMING (@jk13652441) June 8, 2022

Princes of Pop #BTS @BTS_twt dominates in every which way that matters and eagerly awaiting the release of lead song #YetToCome from #BTS_Proof their anthology album 6.10.22 pic.twitter.com/QycvEY525Q — SoulfuliciousV (@SoulfuliciousV) June 8, 2022

“Will you ever let go of the fact that Kim Taehyung is standing in the middle of the desert, putting on a suit & tie , holding a rose flower” ?? NEVER!! This looks is for the history books. No one pulls off a suit like him. I am so obsessed 🤩#YetToComeMvTeaser1 #YetToCome pic.twitter.com/tkpaIYmQ5q — KTH Nigeria (@BTSV_Nigeria) June 7, 2022

This comeback feels like it’ll be particularly significant for many reasons compared with previous releases. You just feel it. It’s feels special and intimate? Like even dearer to our hearts#BTS_Proof@BTS_twt #YetToCome #TheMostBeautifulMoment — ˗ˏˋCamille⁷ ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠˎˊ˗ 06.10 💿 🇯🇲 (@Cam7twt) June 8, 2022

If anybody needs me, you’ll find me in the emergency room mere seconds from death

#YetToCome pic.twitter.com/xni86YsBAe — AneesaIsBackToEditing⁷ (@aneesa_mahboob) June 7, 2022

The best is #YetToCome 😎 https://t.co/gvnsNDzO5n — SISCA ⁷ ᴾʳᵒᵒᶠ 💜 BTS IS COMING 2202.06.10 💜 (@lauren_sis) June 8, 2022

With the entire music video to roll out on June 10 (Friday), the same day as their upcoming album ‘Proof’, the boy band will also kickstart their much-awaited #MyBTStory challenge allowing Army to share their favourite memories of the group from their musical journey. Until then they have given their fans a glimpse of Jungkook’s voice whose crooning ‘and when the best moment is yet to come,’ in the MV teaser.

According to various reports, BTS will also hold a pre-recorded event at the Jangchung Gymnasium in Seoul On June 13th (Monday) to celebrate their ninth debut anniversary.

Cover Image: Twitter

